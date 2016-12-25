South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Dec. 24, 2016.

Gordon Odom, 55, was arrested Dec. 24, 2016, on a charge of rape.
Alex Gallardo, 22, was arrested Dec. 24, 2016, on a warrant from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and on operation of a vehicle while under the influence, reckless driving, no drivers license and no proof of insurance charges.
Anthony Phelps, 26, was arrested Dec. 24, 2016, on a possession of a controlled substance charge.
Catherine Frame, 34, was arrested Dec. 24, 2016, on a burglary charge.
Daniel Newman, 22, was arrested Dec. 24, 2016, on a charge of removing cheques from the table without placing a wager.
Erik Alexander, 41, was arrested Dec. 24, 2016, on a hit from the National Crime Information Center database.
Jeremy Franklin, 34, was arrested Dec. 24, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Maximilan Francisco, 30, was arrested Dec. 24, 2016, on a warrant from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and on a charge of public drunkenness.
Michael Allen, 25, was arrested Dec. 24, 2016, on auto burglary, defrauding inkeeper, uttering forgery, child neglect, no proof of insurance, driving with a suspended license and child restraint violation charges.
Michael McLeod, 28, was arrested Dec. 24, 2016, for possession of a controlled substance.
Reagan Williams, 22, was arrested Dec. 24, 2016, on an aggravated assault charge out of Stone County.
Richard Newman, 63, was arrested Dec. 24, 2016, on a gaming violation - conspiracy to cheat charge.
Ronald Vittitow, 43, was arrested Dec. 24, 2016, on a charge of third or subsequent shoplifting conviction.
Tomon Clark, 18, was arrested Dec. 24, 2016, on receiving stolen property, intimidating, impending or obstructing officers or witnesses, no proof of insurance, improper turn signal, requirements as to lighting equipment, no drivers license, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges.
Travis White, 27, was arrested Dec. 24, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Tuan Nguyen, 39, was arrested Dec. 24, 2016, on a charge of burglary of a shed.
Comments