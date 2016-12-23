Careful where you put sexually explicit photos — it could be a felony

If you’ve taken sexually explicit pictures, be careful where you post them, the Mississippi Criminal Code has warned.
Long Beach police arrested a woman Tuesday on an unusual charge.
Sadie Tillman, 29, of Long Beach was arrested for injurious posting of a message.
Police said after Tillman privately received explicit photos from her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, Tillman retaliated by posting sexually explicit photos of her own on the ex-girlfriend’s Facebook page.
Under Title 97, Chapter 45 of the Mississippi Criminal Code, that is considered a felony.
The code defines computer-related crimes and punishments such as computer fraud, cyberstalking and identity theft.
According to the code, “A person shall not post a message for the purpose of causing injury to any person through the use of any medium of communication, including the Internet or a computer, computer program, computer system or computer network, or other electronic medium of communication without the victim’s consent, for the purpose of causing injury to any person.”
The maximum punishment for the crime is five years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
It’s likely most Mississippi residents are unaware this law is on the books.
In 2014, a Union County man was charged with the crime. He was originally sentenced to five years in prison, although that was reduced to time served and five years’ probation, according to the New Albany Gazette.
Tillman was released from the Harrison County jail on a $5,000 bond shortly after her arrest Tuesday.
