South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Dec. 22, 2016.

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some Pause

2:45 Jailer says former school mate Josh Vallum 'dumbed himself down' for gang

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf?

3:13 Driving D'Iberville's diverging diamond

2:58 Bay officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says

1:25 DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did”

0:44 Biloxi bank robber caught in action

1:16 Gulfport Police Chief on fight video: “That’s sick”