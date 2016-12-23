South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Dec. 22, 2016.

Nikki Banning, 31, was arrested Dec. 22, 2016, on charges of transfer of a controlled substance and profanity or drunkenness in a public place.
Deandre McGee, 24, was arrested Dec. 22, 2016, on a burglary charge.
Hezzie Barnes, 43, was arrested Dec. 22, 2016, on failure to register as a sex offender and solicitation of criminal offense charges.
Howard Blackmon, 57, was arrested Dec. 22, 2016, on grand larceny, burglary of an auto and trespass charges.
Jonathan Bush, 30, was arrested Dec. 22, 2016, on a charge of possession of precursor chemicals or drugs.
Jose Herrara Gremajo, 28, was arrested Dec. 22, 2016, on a warrant from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a contempt of court charge.
Kelvin Johnson, 32, was arrested Dec. 22, 2016, on a sale of a controlled substance charge.
Larry Laster, 30, was arrested Dec. 22, 2016, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent and a contempt of court charge.
Michael Honeycutt, 34, was arrested Dec. 22, 2016, on a grand larceny charge.
Micke Lynch, 27, was arrested Dec. 22, 2016, on a charge of credit card fraud.
Miguel Mendez, 28, was arrested Dec. 22, 2016, on a warrant from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a possession of marijuana charge.
Oris Harris, 20, was arrested Dec. 22, 2016, on two counts of possession with intent to distribute, resisting arrest by flight, disorderly conduct and possession of a stolen firearm charges.
Ramiro Deleon-Ortez, 30, was arrested Dec. 22, 2016, on a warrant from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a possession of a controlled substance charge.
Rodney Gilbert, 51, was arrested Dec. 22, 2016, on a charge of sale of a controlled substance.
Roger Boose, 43, was arrested Dec. 22, 2016, on possession of a controlled substance and contempt of court charges.
Shawn Lucas, 35, was arrested Dec. 22, 2016, on a charge of aggravated domestic violence.
Thomas Hibley, 23, was arrested Dec. 22, 2016, on a charge of grand larceny.
Timothy Butler, 33, was arrested Dec. 22, 2016, on a charge of possession of heroin.
Comments