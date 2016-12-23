Misdemeanors were piling up, and then came the background check

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf? Pause

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:16 Scenes from the New Orleans Bowl

1:14 Wynonna and The Big Noise sing 'Hallelujah' in Biloxi

2:58 Bay officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says

1:25 DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did”

0:44 Biloxi bank robber caught in action