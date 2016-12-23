Misdemeanors were piling up, and then came the background check

Charges piled up quickly for a man after police stopped him on a reckless driving charge Wednesday night.
Amingo Rodriquez Taylor, 31, reportedly was driving impaired, a second-offense DUI. He had a child under age 16 in his vehicle, police said, so they arrested him on an endangerment charge. And he was driving with a suspended license and had no proof of liability insurance.
He was facing five misdemeanors with bonds that total $4,664.
But a criminal background check showed he’s on parole for a cocaine conviction from a 2012 arrest. He’d been convicted of a different cocaine charge after an arrest in 2008.
Taylor is now held at the Harrison County jail with no bond pending a parole hearing.
Meanwhile, he was sentenced to jail Thursday for the DUI conviction and was fined for the endangerment and driver’s license charges. The reckless driving and insurance charges were passed to court files, according to the jail docket.
