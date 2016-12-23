Officials found child porn on his laptop. Now he’s going to prison.

A Picayune man has been ordered to prison and fined $10,000 for having child pornography on his laptop computer.
Elza Eugene Harter, 52, was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison.
Chief U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. also ordered lifetime supervision at Harter’s sentencing Thursday.
Harter has been on house arrest except for work purposes since his indictment on June 14. He also faced charges of receiving and distributing sexually explicit images of minors.
Harter was downloading and sending child porn images in the first four months of 2014 and child porn was found on his laptop June 5, the indictment said.
Prosecutors did not ask that he be detained pending prosecution, records show.
On Thursday, Guirola allowed Harter to remain on bond until he is notified of when and where to report to prison.
Harter faced a maximum prison term of 10 years and post-release supervision of five years to life.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments