Police arrest woman in condo burglaries. But how it happened is unclear.

Police have arrested a woman they said stole TVs and DVD players from two condominium units last week.
Both units were vacant when the burglaries took place on different days last week, Det. Nick Sonnier said.
Police arrested Julia Renee Newton, 32, Wednesday on two counts of commercial burglary.
There were no signs of forced entry.
Newton does not live at the complex, and how she got into the condos is unclear.
“She hasn’t given us much information on that,” Sonnier said.
The condos are in the 1800 block of Beach Boulevard.
Police also arrested Newton on a misdemeanor trespassing charge.
The stolen items had not been recovered as of Thursday afternoon.
Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set her bonds on the felonies at a total of $50,000.
Newton was released on bond shortly after she was booked at the Harrison County jail.
