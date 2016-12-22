Man found with drugs, guns after domestic complaint gets prison

A man pursued on a domestic assault complaint is now bound for federal prison over cocaine found in his car.
Brian Kenneth Evans, 35, has been sentenced to prison for eight years and four months and fined $4,000 for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Gulfport police had pursued Evans on April 16 after a K-9 officer responded to a domestic complaint involving a firearm at a home on Ponderosa Drive. The woman told the officer Evans had injured her, threatened her at gunpoint and said, “I will kill you if you call the police” before he left, a court document said.
Police arrested him in a traffic stop minutes later. Police reported they found in his vehicle 108 grams of cocaine, 97 doses of Ecstasy, an assault rifle, two pistols and a stolen revolver.
A DEA Task Force investigation followed and a federal grand jury indicted Evans on multiple drug and firearm charges.
Evans accepted a plea agreement Sept. 28.
U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden also ordered three years of post-release supervision at Evans’ sentencing Tuesday.
