Escaped inmate found asleep in a home, sheriff says

A man who escaped from the Pearl River County jail on Saturday was found asleep Wednesday night in a Rankin County home, officials said.
Aaron Roger Dollar, 24, was apprehended at a home investigators had checked the night before, Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison said.
Federal marshals, state prison investigators, police and deputies had been looking for Dollar since he disappeared from the jail.
“He stayed an hour ahead of us,” Allison said. “Wherever we went to look for him, he’d already left, but he finally got caught.”
Dollar was being housed in Pearl River County to participate in a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program.
He had been convicted of felony eluding in Rankin County and received a three-year prison term in June.
Dollar, in a statement, told investigators he scaled the jail fence about 2 p.m., Allison said.
“He left a piece of a shoe string from his white tennis shoes. It was caught in the razor wire,” Allison said.
Officials have said other inmates covered for Dollar so jailers didn’t realize he was missing until Sunday.
Dollar fled in a county vehicle he stole from the Pearl River County barn, Allison said.
“We found the truck Monday, but it was missing the tool box and yellow caution light,” he said.
Those items have been recovered, and two or three people face charges in Rankin County for harboring a fugitive, Allison said.
Dollar faces new charges but may not be brought to Pearl River County to face those charges until after the first of the year, the sheriff said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments