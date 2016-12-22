South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Dec. 21, 2016.

Amingo Taylor, 31, was arrested Dec. 21, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of second offense DUI, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, endangering a child under 16 by driving under the influence and no proof of insurance.
Angela Adam, 41, was arrested Dec. 21, 2016, by Ocean Springs Police on an NCIC hit.
Brandon Harrison, 32, was arrested Dec. 21, 2016, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of trespassing.
Carlos White, 23, was arrested Dec. 21, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle, possession of pharmaceuticals, resisting arrest, no insurance and careless driving.
Christine Ladner, 48, was arrested Dec. 21, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Jack Larson, 27, was arrested Dec. 21, 2016, by MDOC on a probation violation charge.
Jason Stricklen, 34, was arrested Dec. 21, 2016, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Julia Newton, 32, was arrested Dec. 21, 2016, by Biloxi Police on a two felony charges of commercial burglary. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of trespassing.
Justin Campisi, 23, was arrested Dec. 21, 2016, by Ocean Springs Police on a probation violation charge.
Kelleigh Brown, 28, was arrested Dec. 21, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine and methamphetamine. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Kevin Smith, 21, was arrested Dec. 21, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance with intent.
Lenard Harvey, 28, was arrested Dec. 21, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a charge of grand larceny. He also faces misdemeanor charges of contempt of court.
Michael Dunn, 45, was arrested Dec. 21, 2016, by MDOC on a warrant for felony driving under the influence.
Michael Hill, 49, was arrested Dec. 21, 2016, by MDOC on a warrant for armed robbery has a habitual offender.
Phillip Nolen, 40, was arrested Dec. 21, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of hindering prosecution of a felon.
Quentin Winters, 29, was arrested Dec. 21, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on felony charges of aggravated assault, robbery and taking away of a motor vehicle. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of simple assault on a police officer.
Ricky Mauffray, 50, was arrested Dec. 21, 2016, by Waveland Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He also faces misdemeanor charges of DUI, other substance; driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.
Terrance Coleman, 30, was arrested Dec. 21, 2016, by Pascagoula Police on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Tyrone Gollott III, 36, was arrested Dec. 21, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine.
