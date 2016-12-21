FBI: Black tar heroin, crystal meth seized from woman with gun

Black tar heroin, crystal meth and a 9mm semi-automatic pistol were seized during a woman’s arrest in Jackson County, the FBI announced Wednesday.
Tiffany Rene Snodgrass, 47, of Dale, Texas, was apprehended Monday night without incident, according to a news release from the FBI’s Jackson field office.
The FBI Safe Streets Task Force seized about 14.4 pounds of crystal meth, 13.6 grams of black tar heroin and a 9mm pistol, officials said.
Snodgrass is held on suspicion of trafficking crystal meth. She faces federal charges punishable by 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million if convicted, the FBI said.
A Border Patrol agent pulled her over on a traffic violation Monday on Interstate 10 near mile marker 75 in Jackson County, according to an FBI agent’s criminal complaint. She was driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata and had run off the road, he said.
Snodgrass said she was traveling to Atlanta for a Christmas trip and agreed to a search of her vehicle. The meth was in six plastic containers in a tool bag on the backseat floorboard, the complaint said. The criminal complaint focused on the meth, with no details on the black tar heroin, a potent form of heroin that mainly comes from Mexico.
Snodgrass reportedly told investigators she had planned to deliver the containers of meth in Georgia: five of them to a person in Marietta and one to a person in Douglasville.
She said she’s made about 28 trips to deliver crystal meth in trips to Minnesota, Oklahoma and Georgia, with some trips to Dallas, the complaint said. Snodgrass allegedly told agents she is paid $1,500 to $3,000 per trip.
She was held at the Harrison County jail and taken to U.S. District Court for hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday, records show.
Magistrate Judge John Gargiulo ordered her held with no bond. His reasons included her admitted use of meth on a daily basis, a detention order said.
A grand jury will review the case.
Assisting in the investigation were the South Mississippi Metropolitan Enforcement Team in Pascagoula and the U.S. Border Patrol.
