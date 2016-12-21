Crime

This stolen Caterpillar has a max speed of 8.5 mph

Biloxi

In a brazen feat, someone stole a piece of heavy equipment from a construction site.

The Caterpillar skid steer was was stolen froma property in the 8000 block of Woolmarket Road between Saturday and Tuesday, Biloxi police Det. Kris Hines said.

It’s a 259D model compact track loader.

It has a maximum speed of 8.5 mph, according to the manufacturer’s specifications.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 , email the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5798.

