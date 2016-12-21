A Perkinston man accused of sexual battery of a child was behind bars Wednesday.
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said the suspect, a 32-year-old, was arrested and charged with sexual battery on Tuesday.
Adam said the suspect was wanted for the molestation of a child in Hancock County. The sheriff did not release details of the case or information about the battery because of the victim’s age.
Harrison County deputies pulled over the suspect during a traffic stop Monday and learned he was wanted for sexual battery in Hancock County.
The man was booked into the Hancock County jail on Tuesday on a $50,000 bond. The Sun Herald does not identify victims of sex crimes or suspects who have one charge against them unless they are indicted or in a position of trust or authority.
