South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Dec. 20, 2016.

Kevin Schaal, 60, was arrested Dec. 20, 2016, on an illegal possession of a controlled substance charge.
Amanda Potter, 27, was arrested Dec. 20, 2016, on a charge of dog stealing.
Brandi Sizemore, 29, was arrested Dec. 20, 2016, on a grand larceny charge after failing to report to court.
Bruce Brewer, 33, was arrested Dec. 20, 2016, on a possession of a controlled substance charge and a contempt of court charge from Hancock County.
Christian Miller, 24, was arrested Dec. 20, 2016, on an obstructing justice charge.
Courtney Stonhouse, 36, was arrested Dec. 20, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Deborah Collins, 54, was arrested Dec. 20, 2016, on an embezzlement charge.
Felix Molina, 22, was arrested Dec. 20, 2016, on two counts of illegal possession of a controlled substance.
Gezler Heron, 21, was arrested Dec. 20, 2016, on a charge of fraud.
Jacob Blackstone Jr., 21,was arrested Dec. 20, 2016, on a motor vehicle theft charge.
Kenneth Mullins, 44, was arrested Dec. 20, 2016, on a charge of credit card fraud.
Matthew Walls, 47, was arrested Dec. 20, 2016, on a possession of a controlled substance charge.
Michael Fitzhugh, 47, was arrested Dec. 20, 2016, on a receiving stolen property charge.
Phil McDaniel, 25, was arrested Dec. 20, 2016, on a grand larceny charge out of Oklahoma.
Quinton Richards, 25, was arrested Dec. 20, 2016, on a burglary charge.
Sadie Tillman, 29, was arrested Dec. 20, 2016, on a posting of injurious message charge.
Samantha McDowell, 27, was arrested Dec. 20, 2016, on a burglary charge.
Timothy Reeves, 37, was arrested Dec. 20, 2016, on a receiving stolen property charge.
Xavier Lincoln, 21, was arrested Dec. 20, 2016, on burglary and petit larceny charges.
