Pascagoula Police looking for suspect in connection with burglary

Pascagoula Police are searching for a man believed to be involved in a burglary on Tuesday at the Army Navy Store.
Officers were sent to the store in response to an alarm activation and they found a rear door was unsecured.
Lt. Doug Adams said Pascagoula Police are asking the public’s help to identify the man in the surveillance video.
If you have any information, please call Pascagoula Police at 228-762-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
