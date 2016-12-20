Burglary suspects caught on camera

Ryan Hyer is distributing "Justice for Cheyenne" stickers in South Mississippi to help keep the memory of his daughter, Cheyenne Hyer, alive. Cheyenne died in September after her mother, Cassie Barker, allegedly left her in a police car unattended for five hours.
Former Hancock High Coach Leslie Dewitt is led from court in Bay St. Louis on Oct. 17, 2016 after she was found guilty of two counts of unlawful touching of a child for lustful purposes. Dewitt was also found not guilty of two counts of sexual battery. Video by Tim Isbell/Sun Herald
Iris scanner at Harrison County jail helps identify accused shoplifter who called herself Princess Diana. Harrison County Sheriff’s Sgt. Justin Richards explains how the system works and how it solved last night’s case.
George/Green County Detention Center director of security John Moran attended high school with Josh Vallum, whom he now oversees as an inmate in the jail. Vallum admitted in July to killing Mercedes Williamson, a transgender teen from Alabama.