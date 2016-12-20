She was arrested on a misdemeanor, but charges got worse from there

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause

1:16 Scenes from the New Orleans Bowl

2:51 Kiln mother, sister recall last moments with crash victim

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some

0:31 High schooler gets into Ivy League school, family's reaction is priceless

3:13 Driving D'Iberville's diverging diamond

1:30 Over $1 million given to Mississippi cities for passenger rail stations

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video