She was arrested on a misdemeanor, but charges got worse from there

A felon wanted on a probation warrant was arrested after a Harrison County deputy saw her shoplifting at a business, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
The deputy arrested Brittany Delois Martin, 28, of Pine Street in Gulfport, on a misdemeanor shoplifting charge. But a background check showed she also was wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, he said.
Martin was taken into custody after the alleged incident at a store at 10166 Lorraine Road. That’s the address of Pure Country convenience store just south of Seaway Road.
Martin was on probation for possession of crystal meth, the county jail docket shows.
She is held with no bond. A hearing on whether to revoke her probation is pending.
It’s not her first time to be accused of shoplifting. Or to serve time at the Harrison County jail. She has been incarcerated three other times since 2012, when she was arrested on a felony shoplifting charge and a misdemeanor contempt charge. That felony was passed to court files.
She also has served time for bond jumping and been fined for misdemeanors including contempt of court.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments