Two arrested in 19-year-old woman’s boating death

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources arrested a man Monday on a charge of boating under the influence in a collision that killed 19-year-old Vanessa Mauffray in June.
The agency also arrested a man on a charge related to the investigation.
Marine Patrol Chief Keith Davis said Eugene Butler Jr. was arrested on the BUI death charge at his home in Hancock County.
Butler, 44, is held with no bond at the Hancock County jail, along with Steven Wade Shiyou, the jail docket shows. Both have Bay St. Louis addresses.
Shiyou was arrested on a charge of hindering prosecution or criminal apprehension. He also has no bond.
An initial court appearance for each of them is set for Jan. 10, the docket says.
Mauffray was killed when a boat hit the one she and her boyfriend, Ryan Necaise, were in, near Bordages Brothers’ Marina in Bayou Caddy on June 25. The couple had gone fishing for bait for crab traps in a 15-foot fiberglass boat.
Mauffray was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, where she died.
Last week, Mauffray’s mother told the Sun Herald a family member had called the DMR every week to check the status of the investigation.
In Davis’ most recent update on the case, he said he was waiting of the results of toxicology tests.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the alleged impairment was by alcohol or drugs.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
