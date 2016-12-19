South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Dec. 18, 2016.

Taylor Price, 23, was arrested Dec. 18, 2016, on possession of pharmaceuticals and possession of marijuana charges.
Alahundro Buckley, 34, was arrested Dec. 18, 2016, on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Berzain Martinez, 29, was arrested Dec. 18, 2016, on a foreign warrant, felony taking of a motor vehicle and two counts of simple domestic assault.
Decorie Bates, 28, was arrested Dec. 18, 2016, on a probation warrant charge.
Derek Paul Smith, 68, was arrested Dec. 18, 2016, on an aggravated assault charge.
Dexter Bouie, 43, was arrested Dec. 18, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent.
Jermaine Johnson, 27, was arrested Dec. 18, 2016, on a hit from the National Criminal Information Center database.
Jessica Aucoin, 32, was arrested Dec. 18, 2016, on possession of controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana and simple possession of other controlled substance charges.
Jonathan McNair, 20, was arrested Dec. 18, 2016, on a burglary of a dwelling charge.
Larry Turk, 45, was arrested Dec. 18, 2016, on two counts of possession of a scheduled substance.
