Pearl River County looking for escaped inmate

Pearl River County Sheriff's Office is looking for an inmate who escaped over the weekend.
Roger Aaron Dollar, 23, was being held at the Pearl River County jail as a state inmate. He was convicted of felony eluding in Rankin County. He has no history of violence.
Chief Deputy Shane Tucker told the Picayune Item that Dollar is 6 feet, 2 inches tall with brown hair, hazel eyes and a close-cut beard.
He was discovered missing about 10 a.m. Sunday. Pearl River officials believe he escaped by climbing over a fence. Officials believe he may be heading back to Rankin County.
Dollar was being held in Pearl River because he was participating in the jail's drug and alcohol program.
Anyone with information on Dollar is asked to call the Pearl River County Sheriff's Office at 601-798-5528.
