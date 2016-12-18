Guns stolen from Kiln home found at pawn shop, investigator says

Hancock County sheriff's deputies on Thursday arrested a local man and a juvenile who had allegedly been trafficking stolen firearms.
Hancock County Sheriff's Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan said Friday that Xavier Lincoln and a 16-year-old male were arrested Thursday in connection with six stolen firearms.
According to Grannan, sheriff's investigators received reports Dec. 3 and Dec. 9 about several firearms stolen from a residence on Standard Dedeaux Road.
Investigators began interviewing people and soon learned that the firearms were possibly taken to a local pawn shop, Grannan said.
Investigators then went to the pawn shop and discovered that the guns had indeed been pawned, he said.
Through records at the pawn shop, investigators learned that Lincoln had recently brought the guns to be pawned, he said.
Further investigation revealed that the juvenile had assisted Lincoln in obtaining the weapons.
Lincoln was arrested without incident Thursday and charged with three counts of sale/transfer of a stolen firearm.
He was booked at the Hancock County Jail and is being held under a $45,000 bond. The juvenile will have his case tried in Hancock County Youth Court.
Grannan said the firearms will be returned to the owner.
