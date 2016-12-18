South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots from Dec. 17, 2016

Charles Kevin Mosely, 48, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Dec. 17, 2016, on a probation warrant involving a meth possession conviction.
Alexander Chance Weaver, 21, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Dec. 17, 2016, on a credit card fraud charge from Jackson County.
Angelys Marie Del Ville-Pagan, 22, was held overnight at the Harrison County jail Dec. 17, 2016, for a private transport company on an unspecified charge.
Caitlin Ruth Martin, 33, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Dec. 17, 2016, on a charge of possession of hydrocodone.
Christopher Maurice Corbett, 25, was arrested Dec. 17, 2016, by the Biloxi Police Department on a hold on a synthetic narcotics possession warrant obtained by the Stone County Sheriff's Department.
David Wayne Jones Jr., 32, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Dec. 17 on a parole warrant.
Jason James McQueen, 41, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Dec. 17, 2016, on a probation warrant.
Joshua Wade Pate, 32, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Dec. 17, 2016, on a charge of possession of hydrocodone and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Karen Jill Dolan, 64, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Dec. 17, 2016, on a charge of hindering prosecution/rendering criminal assistance.
Kendrick Deonta Langston, 20, was arrested Dec. 17. 2016, on a charge of burglary of a vehicle, a misdemeanor charge of resisting/obstructing arrest and was held for the Magee Police Department on a misdemeanor contempt charge.
Kristina Michelle Davis, 40, was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department on Dec. 17, 2016, and held on a warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections. She also was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
Mark Anthony Rogers, 19, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Dec. 17, 2016, on a charge of possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge. He bailed out and was surrendered to the Harrison County jail by a bail bond agent on charges of drive-by shooting and possession of marijuana from alleged crimes in 2015.
Shannan Tressie Etheridge, 28, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Dec. 17, 2016, on a charge of meth possession.
Sonny Costello, 44, was held overnight at the Harrison County jail Dec. 17, 2016, for a private transport company on an unspecified charge.
Willie Ray Washington III, 39, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department on Dec. 17, 2016, on a controlled substance charge.
Zachary Tomes, 23, was held overnight at the Harrison County jail Dec. 17, 2016, for a private transport company.
