Their mom found nude photos of them on his phone

A Texas man waived his arraignment Thursday to charges accusing him of inappropriate touching of two minor girls and taking nude picture of them, then ages 4 and 7.
A Jackson County grand jury indicted Jose Juan Guzman, 60, on five counts of touching of a child for lustful purposes and two counts of exploitation of a child.
Judge Robert Krebs set a Feb. 27 trial date. Guzman is fighting the charges.
Pascagoula police investigated the case after the children’s mother found the nude pictures of her daughters on Guzman’s phone in September 2015. According to Pascagoula police, Guzman was in town at the time for a visit.
The mother told police her children had confided in her Guzman had inappropriately touched them on numerous occasions.
Pascagoula police arrested Guzman at an apartment, where he was visiting someone.
Exploitation of a child is a felony punishable by up to 40 years in prison. The touching charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.
If convicted, Guzman would have to register as a convicted sex offender. He is currently free on bond.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments