He blames himself for son’s drug-fueled crime spree, but a judge disagrees

A Moss Point man’s father blamed himself for his son’s involvement in two violent crimes after the young man started using drugs when his dad closed his mechanic’s shop and moved out of state.
Julian Monchele Bolton’s father pleaded with a judge Thursday to consider placing his son under home confinement instead of sending him to prison for robbing two people at gunpoint on Nov. 20, 2014, in Jackson County.
According to court records, Bolton, 30, stole an unspecified amount of money from one of the victims and the personal property of another.
Both victims did not want Bolton sent to prison, as they wanted him to get treatment for his drug problem, said Richard Conant, Bolton’s attorney.
“Usually, we have victims come in where they want the maximum sentence,” Conant said. “The victims knew the defendant. They associated with him. They would have personal knowledge as to why he needs treatment.”
In the last few months, Bolton’s family said, he’d managed to stay clean.
But the judge fired back.
“Do you think the court should look the other way because they have drug problems?” Judge Robert Krebs said to Bolton’s father. “Do you think we should let them shoot people in the streets because they have drug problems?”
Assistant District Attorney Angel Meyers said the crimes Bolton committed were “an example of the impact of drugs.”
“The fact that he knew the victims doesn’t make what he did any less egregious,” she said. “This was a robbery, a gun in the face. This is a very serious crime.”
Meyers recommended a sentence of 20 years on each count, with eight years to serve and the remainder of the sentence on post-release supervision. The two sentences would run concurrently, meaning Bolton would actually face eight years behind bars.
The judge followed the prosecutor’s recommendation, also ordering Bolton’s placement in a long-term drug treatment program during his prison stint. A condition of his release, the judge said, would also be that he enter an outpatient drug treatment program.
“Go with the sheriff,” Krebs told Bolton.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
