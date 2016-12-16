They were hauling an ATV, but sheriff says the trailer was stolen

Two Jackson County men were taken into custody Thursday night after a deputies discovered they were pulling a stolen trailer during a traffic stop.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Phillip Brandon Reeves, of Moss Point, and Donald David Johnson Jr., of Lucedale, were pulling a U-haul trailer with an ATV on it when they were pulled over by deputies in Escatawpa.
When deputies ran the serial number of the trailer, they discovered it was stolen from Florida, Ezell said, and Reeves and Johnson, both 28 yeras old, were each arrested on a possession of stolen property charge.
Ezell said deputies determined the vehicle tag had been switched, and they found drug paraphernalia inside of the vehicle.
Investigators are trying to determine if the ATV was stolen.
Reeves and Johnson were taken to Jackson County jail where they are waiting on initial court appearances. Ezell said Biloxi police have holds on the men on unrelated charges.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
Comments