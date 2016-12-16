South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Dec. 15, 2016.

Jana Peterman, 35, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by Biloxi Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance, oxymorphone and possession of a controlled substance, hydromorphone, hydrochloride.
Albert Everett, 30, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by MDOC on a charge of grand larceny. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of shoplifting.
Brandon Rath, 28, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Bryan Rodriguez, 36, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by MDOC on a charge of burglary.
Charles Harris, 46, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary of an enclosed workshop.
Christopher Stecker, 21, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary.
Dakota McElwain, 25, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charge of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance.
Daniel King, 35, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by Biloxi Police on a charge of forgery.
Danielle Fayard, 42, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of burglary of a business and acquiring a controlled substance or prescription by forgery. She also faces misdemeanors of receiving stolen property and simple assault on a minor.
Demarcus Leshore, 25, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of armed robbery, robbery and accessory after the fact.
Heidi Hollingsworth, 32, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by MDOC on a charge of conspiracy to commit a crime.
Jamarvis Miller, 18, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of grand larceny.
James Thomas, 38, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by MDOC on two charges of burglary of all but a dwelling.
Javon Larry, 34, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of controlled substance violations.
Joel Varnado, 33, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by Biloxi Police on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Joseph Clark-Avila, 18, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by Biloxi Police on charges of credit card fraud and burglary of an automobile. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Joshua Mosley, 27, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of credit card wtih intent to defraud.
Julian Bolton, 30, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of armed robbery. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
Kennie Jackson, 53, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary.
Marces Rush, 22, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and robbery. He also faces three misdemeanor charges of contempt of court.
Marcus Lawton, 24, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by Biloxi Police on a charge of felony eluding. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Michael Riggins, 30, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Phillip Reeves, 28, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by the Narcotics Task Force on a felony charge of possession of stolen property.
Rusty Hughes, 44, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation. He is on a hold for the U.S. Marshals Service.
Trevor Foret, 26, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Vernon Dahl, 41, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Wendell Safford, 58, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
Xavier Lincoln, 21, was arrested Dec. 15, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on three charges of sale, delivery or transfer of a stolen firearm.
