Someone took more than scoops at popular ice cream shop

An ice cream parlor on Bienville Boulevard was burglarized Friday morning, and police are asking the public to help identify the suspect.
Ocean Springs police Capt. William Jackson said officers responded about 6:15 a.m. to Quakes Ice Creamery, a locally-owned shop that serves frozen yogurt, shaved ice and other treats.
The burglar unsuccessfully tried to gain entry through the drive-up window but was able to enter after forcing open the front door. Once inside, the suspect was able to open the register and take an unknown amount of cash, police said.
A detective reviewed the store’s surveillance system and retrieved still shots of the unidentified suspect, Jackson said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
