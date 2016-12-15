Man accused in Gulfport church fire facing more arson charges

A 22-year-old Gulfport man accused of setting fire to a church over the weekend faces four additional arson charges, police said.
And there may be additional charges pending.
Caleb D. Bell is accused of breaking into Hillside Baptist Church on Saturday and setting fire to the sanctuary.
Gulfport police Sgt. Josh Bromen said Thursday that police believe Bell is responsible for setting fire to four homes in Harrison County between March and November.
Two of the homes suffered extensive damage, Bromen said, and one of them has since been demolished.
Bromen said an investigation is ongoing, so police are not yet releasing the addresses of the homes Bell is accused of setting on fire.
Bell is detained at the Harrison County jail. Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set his bond at $800,000 for four counts of first degree arson.
