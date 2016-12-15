Man accused in Gulfport church fire facing more arson charges

0:52 Navy seaman charged with capital murder in death of transgender woman Pause

1:25 DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did”

1:13 Holiday toy safety tips

1:40 Watch Myles Brennan's drive to set Mississippi career TD record

1:14 SSC QB Myles Brennan talks latest record

0:30 Viral video of Coast animal abuse: May be disturbing to some

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:28 Gulf Coast DE Isaiah Buggs breaks down his commitment to Alabama