She never thought she’d kill someone. Now she’s headed to prison.

A Moss Point woman said she never thought she'd kill someone. But she did when she stabbed a boyfriend 14 times, with 11 of those wounds to his back, according to testimony Thursday.
For that, Shakendra Latrice Galloway, 24, is headed to prison for eight years for manslaughter.
Circuit Judge Robert Krebs sentenced Galloway to the prison term and also ordered her to pay court costs and more than $4,000 to cover the costs of burial expenses for Willie Richardson.
“I'd just like to apologize to the family,” Galloway told Richardson's relatives. “Somebody losing their life was not my intention. I just sincerely apologize. I'm going to live with this the rest of my life.”
Galloway is married with children now but at the time of the Sept. 5, 2014, killing, she was dating Richardson, who was married but estranged from his wife at the time.
“She had other relationships,” her attorney Michael Cunningham said. “He had other relationships.”
The killing happened outside Galloway's home on Frederick Street after the two got into an argument.
Galloway, a petite woman with a slender build, saw Richardson charging after her after she'd tried to defend herself and only grabbed the knife for protection, her attorney said.
But according to the prosecutor, Galloway actually went and grabbed her purse, pulled out the knife and repeatedly stabbed Richardson.
Galloway, who pleaded guilty, wanted to enter a plea in the case instead of putting herself and Richardson's relatives through a trial.
Richardson's wife said she has forgiven Galloway for the crime, but she also wanted justice.
