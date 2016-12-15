Crime

December 15, 2016 1:09 PM

Police investigating armed robbery at Gulfport business

By Jeff Clark

Gulfport

Gulfport police are looking for a man they say used a handgun to rob a business on Pass Road on Thursday morning.

Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said a man wearing a utility-style jumpsuit and a mask robbed Direct Insurance, 520 E. Pass Road, Thursday about 10:15 a.m. The man was armed with a handgun, Bromen said.

The man took an undisclosed amount of cash, Bromen said, before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with informaiton can call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959.

