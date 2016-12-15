Good Samaritan stabbed trying to foil robbery at Dollar General

Two suspects are in custody after an armed robbery of the Dollar General on Canal Road on Thursday morning.
Lt. Coley Judy said two suspects robbed the store, just south of Robinson Road, and were leaving the store when a Good Samaritan tried to stop them.
The Good Samaritan was stabbed multiple times, Judy said, and has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The suspects fled the scene and were followed by other shoppers. Gulfport police officers and Harrison County deputies joined the pursuit. The suspects were caught on Williams Street off O’Neal Road in Orange Grove a short time later.
Harrison County officials are processing the scene and have blocked off Canal Road.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
