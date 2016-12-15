He’s headed to prison for setting fire to school, threating woman

A teen who broke into Moss Point High School and set fire to the building was also one of two people who put a knife to an elderly woman’s throat to rob her a year before.
On Thursday, Quintuin Markese Sipp, an admitted member of the Bloods street gang, learned he would be spending 16 years in prison for his crimes, plus pay court costs, fines and restitution for his crimes
Circuit Judge Robert Krebs imposed the sentences following the 18-year-old’s earlier pleas to charges of burglary, first-degree arson, armed robbery and burglary of an inhabited dwelling in two different cases.
Sipp was first charged as an adult at age 16, when he and another man went to an elderly woman’s Dantzler Street home posing as high school students trying to raise money for the football team.
Instead, prosecutors said they forced their way inside after telling the woman they were there to raise money for the high school’s football team. They left the home with $50.
Sipp wasn’t even in school at the time. He quit in eighth grade.
The victim of his forced break-in says says she has loss her sense of security as a result of the attack.
“I’ve experienced loss of sleep, anxiety, panic attacks, and the fear of simply opening my door to someone,” the victim said in a statement.
At age 17, Sipp and two others, both 14 at the time, broke into Moss Point High School and set fire to the building The date was Aug. 24, 2015. Once inside, Sipp and the others also vandalized school offices, spray-painted graffiti on the school’s walls and broke into a concession stand.
“Since the fire …. our students have been displaced and have had to be moved to other schools for instruction,” read a statement from the Moss Point School District. “Teachers have had to share classrooms spaces, textbooks and materials since the fire.
“This caused tremendous hardship on our school district, employees, students, and families and will not end for possibly another school year.”
Sipp’a mother, Missy Sipp, was in the courtroom when her son was sentenced and wept when he was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs.
She listened as the judge handed down each of the sentences.
Specifically, Krebs sentenced Sipp to 20 years in prison, with 12 years to serve day-for-day for the arson to run consecutive to a seven-year sentence for burglary, with four years to serve.
Those sentences run concurrently to two other 20-year sentences for charges of armed robbery and burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Afterwards, she said, she was a single mother of six children and her son had a mental illness that stopped taking his medication when he thought he was doing better.
In addition she said, “ he was hanging out to older people, he was around the wrong crowd.”
Assistant District Attorney Angel Myers prosecuted the case.
