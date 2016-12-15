Police need your help finding these casino bandits

Biloxi police are searching for three men they say stole some equipment from the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.
Biloxi police Lt. Christopher De Back said the three men were seen on video stealing some unspecified equipment from the casino. They left the property in a white Chevrolet Silverado Z71 extended cab pickup with the tag number JJ8568, De Back said the tag did not return as a registered tag.
He said some of the property has been recovered after being pawned in Pascagoula.
If you have any information about this incident, you can call Biloxi police at 228-392-0641 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
