Sheriff: They took a lot of merchandise from local dollar stores

Two Jackson County residents are facing felony shoplifting charges over thefts in late November from Dollar General stores, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says.
Alan B. Sellers, 52, of Moss Point, and Monica C. Montgomery, 40, of Pascagoula, are accused of stealing merchandise from stores on Mississippi 63, 613 and 614.
The two entered a store, loaded a buggy and ran out, Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a news release.
Because the items the two allegedly stole are worth more than $1,000, the shoplifting charge against each of them is a felony.
Both were taken to the Jackson County jail pending initial court appearances.
