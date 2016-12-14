Why was a homeless man hiding in the bathroom of a Bay church?

Law enforcement officials said a man they believe is a gang member was hiding in the bathroom of a church when he was arrested Monday.
Hancock County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Don Bass said David Raver, 30, was arrested on charges of burglary and breaking into a church or synagogue with intent to commit a crime. He also faces a probation violation charge.
Bass said deputies responded to a call of burglary in progress at Spanish Trail Baptist Church on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis about 10 p.m. When they arrived, Bass said, it appeared someone had used force to enter the front door.
Two other doors had also been tampered with, Bass said.
Raver, who Bass said is homeless, was hiding in the church’s bathroom.
“We think he’s a gang member affiliated with the Simon City Royals,” Bass said.
Raver is in the Hancock County Jail.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
