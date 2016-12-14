Kiln man pleads guilty to assaulting 9-year-old

A Kiln man pleaded guilty this week to sexual battery of a juvenile.
Keith A. Poyadou, 22, admitted to sexually assaulting a 9-year-old victim in her home in 2012.
Poyadou was tried earlier in 2016, but it ended in a mistrial. Prosecuters with the district attorney’s office were preparing for a second trial this week when Poyadou chose to plead guilty by virtue of “no contest” before jury selection began.
According to the district attorney’s office, the victim told family members Poyadou had assaulted her. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office investigated and the child was examined. The exam showed injuries consistent with her claims of sexual assault.
Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel, who prosecuted the case, said the child was forensically interviewed at Hope Haven, where she disclosed details of the assault.
“Crimes against children cannot be tolerated in our community,” District Attorney Joel Smith said after Poyadou’s conviction.
He is set for sentencing on Jan. 26 after a presentence investigation ordered by Circuit Judge Roger Clark.
