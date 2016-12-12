Police identify couple who pushed woman down, stole her purse

Police have identified two suspects who they believe knocked a woman down outside a store and stole her purse.
Sgt. Joshua Bromen said a follow-up investigation developed Archie Brandon Culbreath and Lindsey Denise Newman as suspects in the robbery.
The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 6 outside the Wal-Mart on U.S. 49.
Police have warrants for the couple’s arrest and are asking the public’s assistance in locating them.
They left in a gray Ford F-150 extended cab truck, headed west toward U.S. 49.
Culbreath is a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing 220 pounds with short brown hair. Newman is a white female, 5 feet, 6 inches and about 180 pounds with brown or red hair.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by telephone at 877-787-5898.
