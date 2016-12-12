South Mississippi felony mugshots for week ending Dec. 11

Brian Paul, 28, was arrested Dec. 10, 2016, by Ocean Springs Police on an NCIC hit.
Willie Walker Jr. 35, was arrested Dec. 10, 2016, by Pascagoula Police on a probation violation.
Tony Fagan, 41, was arrested Dec. 10, 2016, by Pascagoula Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
Tarsha Johnson, 39, was arrested Dec. 10, 2016, by Gulfport Police on charges of probation violation and identity theft.
Riley Authement, 19, was arrested Dec. 11, 2016, by Ocean Springs Police on a charge of grand larceny. He also faces a misdemeanor bench warrant.
Rodriquez Washington, 35, was arrested Dec. 11, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a charge of controlled substance violations, cocaine. He also faces misdemeanor charges of contempt of court, driving with a suspended license, DUI second conviction, improper turn, improper lane passing, possession of paraphernalia and no insurance.
Thomas Brown, 26, was arrested Dec. 10, 2016, by Moss Point Police on a probation violation.
Kamrin Peters, 22, was arrested Dec. 10, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on an NCIC hit. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended license.
Kira Cunningham, 34, was arrested Dec. 11, 2016, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of falsely using or producing retail receipts and UPCs. She also faces misdemeanor charges of petit larceny and shoplifting.
Jerry Lassabe, 28, was arrested Dec. 11, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Marcole Jenkins, 33, was arrested Dec. 10, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on an NCIC hit.
Mardi Gollott, 19, was arrested Dec. 10, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of spice and marijuana.
Justin Gimore, 28, was arrested Dec. 11, 2016, by Biloxi Police on a charge of controlled substance violations. He also faces three misdemeanor charges of contempt of court.
Dauphine McDonald, 35, was arrested Dec. 11, 2016, by Biloxi Police on charges of burglary of a dwelling and controlled substance violations.
Ernest Leffew, 44, was arrested Dec. 11, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a charge of embezzlement by trust. He also faces misdemeanor charges of trespassing and providing false information.
James Hicks, 45, was arrested Dec. 10, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a charge of taking away of a motor vehicle.
Cheryl Burts, 38, was arrested Dec. 11, 2016, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of possession of 15 or more sales slips or product code labels. She also faces a misdemeanor shoplifting charge .
Christopher Brown was arrested Dec. 10, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a weapon by a felon and eluding a law officer by motor vehicle. He also faces misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license, no insurance and eight counts of failure to obey traffic control devices by a emergency vehicles. He also has a hold placed on him by Department of Corrections.
Bobbie Jo Young, 28, was arrested Dec. 11, 2016, by Long Beach Police on a charge of burglary.
Caleb Bell, 22, was arrested Dec. 10, 2016, by Gulfport Police on charges of arson of a church and burglary of a church. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of providing false information.
Antonio Navarro, 38, was arrested Dec. 10, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a felony charge of aggravated domestic violence and aggravated assault on an official. He also faces a misdemeanor of resisting arrested by motor vehicle.
Chase Bates, 19, was arrested Dec. 10, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary, breaking & entering or home invasion.
Amanda Shows, 22, was arrested Dec. 11, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of simple assault on a police officer.
Robert Nebel Jr., 49, was arrested Dec. 9 on a charge of burglary.
Anthony Craig, 39, was arrested Dec. 9 on a charge of felony DUI.
Kelly Wright, 36, was arrested Dec. 9 on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Cedric Harrison, 25, was arrested Dec. 9 on the charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Kemp Ramsey was arrested Dec. 9 on the charges of felony DUI and possession of a controlled substance.
Marcus Rawls, 23, was arrested Dec. 9 on a charge of embezzlement.
Kenneth Smith, 28, was arrested Dec. 9 on two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Damaro Robertson, 24, was arrested Dec. 9 on a charge of possession of a weapon by a felon.
Lincoln Campbell, 20, was arrested Dec. 9 on a charge of carrying a deadly weapon.
Jodi Parker,34, was arrested Dec. 9 on a charge of grand larceny.
Al Jackson, 21, was arrested Dec. 9 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent.
Sarah Richardson, 36, was arrested Dec. 8 on a charge of violation of probation.
Robert Terwilliger, 28, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Long Beach Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute meth, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property.
Varsha Fairley, 21, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of contempt of court.
Bryan Marshall, 26, was arrested Dec. 8 on the charges of possession of cocaine and violation of probation.
Shaquilee Stapleton, 23, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Lakendrick Tyson, 37, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a felony charge of nonpayment of child support.
Matthew Maniscalco, 28, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
Karissa Rapier, 28, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She also faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and four counts of default in payment of restitution.
Rickey Gerard, 29, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary of an auto.
Melva Hodges, 62, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Julio Williams, 34, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by MDOC on two felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine or heroin, and possession of a controlled substance, cocaine or heroin. He also faces misdemeanors of contempt of court and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Lee, 41, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, transfer of a controlled substance and felony malicious mischief.
Jarrod Abston, 22, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by MGCCC on a charge of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance.
Jacob Blackston, 21, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Gulfport Police on two charges of burglary of all but a dwelling.
Ivan McKeel, 31, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Aaron Fisher, 27, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a felony charge of aggravated assault, manifesting extreme indifference to human life. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court for failure to appear.
Christina Francis, 20, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of felony shoplifting and shoplifting third or subsequent conviction.
Amanda Baker, 27, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a felony shoplifting charge. She also faces misdemeanor charges of trespassing, four counts of misdemeanor shoplifting, larceny and two capias charges.
Richard Reaume, 26, was arrested Dec. 7, 2016, by Gulfport Police on charges of grand larceny and sale, possession or use of a controlled substance within a correctional facility.
Lori Cassidy, 37, was arrested Dec. 7 on a charge of violation of probation.
Stephen P. Root, 25, was arrested Dec. 7 on a charge of felony DUI.
Jessie Ray, 26, was arrested Dec. 7 on the charges of grand larceny and two counts of contempt of court.
Keith Parker, 28, was arrested Dec. 7 on a charge of possession with intent.
Fernando Romero, 43, was arrested Dec. 7 on a charge of larceny.
Deysha Grovesnor was arrested Dec. 7 on two counts credit card fraud.
Howard Jones, 46, was arrested Dec. 7 on two counts of molestation and sexual battery.
Charlotte Lee, 30, was arrested Dec. 7 on a charge of aggravated domestic violence.
Corey Thompson, 28, was arrested Dec. 7 on a charge of grand larceny.
Brittney Kinstley, 26, was arrested Dec. 7 on a charge of grand larceny.
Benjamin Franklin, 18, was arrested Dec. 7 on a charge of auto burglary.
Terrence McKinney, 35, was arrested Dec. 7 on a charge of possession with intent.
Jordan Wheeler, 21, was arrested Dec. 7 on the charges of escape, theft of firearm and shoplifting.
Charlotte Lee, 30, was arrested Dec. 7, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office and charged with domestic violence aggravated assault.
Virginia Commander, 28, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of felony DUI, third offense.
Yeon Sook Hwang, 42, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on two felony counts of procuring the service of a prostitute.
Richard Dougherty, 21, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on charges of probation violation and possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear.
Tina Brown, 55, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Biloxi Police on a charge of credit card fraud.
Sheila Bang, 40, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Travis Pierce, 23, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation charge.
Steven Nichols, 38, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by MDOC on using a counterfeit instrument to utter a forgery and possession of a precursor with intent to manufacture meth.
Rachel Sova, 21, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of prescription forgery.
Pamela McCorvey, 52, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Metro Enforcement Team on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Oscar McCall, 39, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Melinda Rosetti-Spence, 52, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of embezzlement by trust.
Mac Randle, 43, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Biloxi Police on a felony parole warrant for sale of cocaine.
Luther Gray, 48, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office, on felony charges of probation violation, felony pursuit and shoplifting third offense.
Lester Wroten, 31, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of transfer of a controlled substance.
Jeremy Smith, 25, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Pascagoula Police on a felony charge of probation violation. He also faces misdemeanor charge of domestic violence simple assault, malicious mischief and making harassing or threatening phone calls.
James Brown, 57, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of embezzlement.
John Crumpler, 19, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Gulfport Police on two felony charges of burglary of a vehicle.
Jacob Matthews, 18, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Gulfport Police on two felony counts of burglary of a vehicle.
Jeramey Gillespie, 38, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff on three felony counts of burglary and one felony count of controlled substance violations.
Devin Lewis, 22, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Gulfport Police on two felony counts of burglary of a vehicle.
Goldia Williams, 50, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a charge of felony DUI.
Christopher Meaux, 25, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Pascagoula Police on a charge of motor vehicle theft. He also faces two misdeameanor charges of failure to appear and possession of paraphernalia.
Christopher Diaz, 25, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Pascagoula Police on a charge of grand larceny.
David Lewis, 19, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a charge of burglary of a vehicle.
Deidre Ryan, 26, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, spice and a misdemeanor charge of old fines.
Andrea Price, 33, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on felony charges of fleeing arrest and shoplifting, third offense.
Christina Belk, 33, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Waveland Police on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Aaron Scarbrough, 23, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of aggravated assault.
William Sanders, 27, was arrested on Dec. 5 on a charge of violation of probation.
Vanessa Payne was arrested on Dec. 5 on the charges of violation of probation, resisting arrest and false information.
Demetrius Williams, 24, was arrested on Dec. 5 on two counts sale of cocaine.
Steven Nichols, 38, was arrested on Dec. 5 on a charge of violation of probation.
James Decicco, 27, was arrested on Dec. 5 on a charge of aggravated assault.
Zjhahnese Collins, 29, was arrested on Dec. 5 on a charge of armed robbery.
Daniel Martin, 32, was arrested on Dec. 5 on the charges of possession of meth with intent and possession of marijuana.
Hunter Necaise was arrested on Dec. 5 on the charges of DUI, possession of marijuana and improper lane passing.
Joseph Bishop, 23, was arrested on Dec. 5 on a charge of embezzlement.
James Bercegay, 39, was arrested on Dec. 5 on a charge of possession of cocaine.
Amber Necaise, 25, was arrested on Dec. 5 on the charge of contempt of court.
Anh Quach, 39, was arrested on Dec. 5 on a charge of trafficking a contorted substance.