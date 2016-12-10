Gulfport police say Motel 6 robbed at gunpoint

Police say two men robbed a motel at gunpoint about 1 a.m. Saturday.
Public Information Officer Joshua Bromen said the two suspects walked into the Motel 6 at 9355 U.S. 49 and pulled out handguns and demanded money. They left the motel on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Photos of the persons of interest were lifted from video surveillance footage at the motel.
If you have any information about the robbery, call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments