South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016

Matthew Maniscalco, 28, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
Aaron Fisher, 27, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a felony charge of aggravated assault, manifesting extreme indifference to human life. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court for failure to appear.
Amanda Baker, 27, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a felony shoplifting charge. She also faces misdemeanor charges of trespassing, four counts of misdemeanor shoplifting, larceny and two capias charges.
Christina Francis, 20, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of felony shoplifting and shoplifting third or subsequent conviction.
Ivan McKeel, 31, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Jacob Blackston, 21, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Gulfport Police on two charges of burglary of all but a dwelling.
Jarrod Abston, 22, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by MGCCC on a charge of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance.
Jason Lee, 41, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, transfer of a controlled substance and felony malicious mischief.
Julio Williams, 34, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by MDOC on two felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine or heroin, and possession of a controlled substance, cocaine or heroin. He also faces misdemeanors of contempt of court and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Karissa Rapier, 28, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She also faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and four counts of default in payment of restitution.
Lakendrick Tyson, 37, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a felony charge of nonpayment of child support.
Melva Hodges, 62, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Rickey Gerard, 29, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary of an auto.
Robert Terwilliger, 28, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Long Beach Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute meth, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property.
Shaquilee Stapleton, 23, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Varsha Fairley, 21, was arrested Dec. 8, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of contempt of court.
Sarah Richardson, 36, was arrested Dec. 8 on a charge of violation of probation.
Bryan Marshall, 26, was arrested Dec. 8 on the charges of possession of cocaine and violation of probation.
Christopher Bilbo, 41, was arrested Dec. 8 on the charge of violation of probation and domestic violence.
