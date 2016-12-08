Update: Cops nab shoplifting suspect who made a run for it

A shoplifting suspect would have faced only a misdemeanor charge — if he hadn’t run from officers, police said.
Bobbney Dwight Fairley, 43, of Moss Point was arrested Thursday on a felony eluding charge and a misdemeanor shoplifting charge.
Belk department store at Edgewater Mall had reported a shoplifting incident. When police arrived at the mall and saw Fairley in a vehicle, they tried to stop the car, Det. Nick Sonnier said, but the car fled west on Pass Road and up DeBuys Road, where Fairley abandoned the car and ran into woods.
Police caught him after a short foot pursuit in the Channelmark subdivision, Sonnier said.
No property was damaged and no one was injured, Sonnier said.
Once police realized that the value of what he took was less than $1,000, they filed the misdemeanor shoplifting charge, he said.
Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set a $100,000 bond on the felony.
Fairley was being booked at the Harrison County jail Thursday night.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
