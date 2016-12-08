Man accused of molesting girls when they were 8 and 6

A Biloxi man has been arrested on sexual assault charges involving girls who were 8 and 6 at the time of the alleged crimes.
Investigators arrested Howard L. Jones Jr., 46, of Greenhill Circle, on Wednesday.
A relative of two juveniles, now 17 and 15, filed a complaint with the Pass Christian Police Department, which led to his arrest, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.
One of the alleged incidents occurred in Pass Christian and another at a rural home, said Lt. Coley Judy, who leads the sheriff’s criminal investigations division.
The alleged crimes occurred nine years ago. Jones faces two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and one count of sexual battery.
There is no statute of limitations on those charges.
Jones was booked at the Harrison County jail. Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set bonds that total $350,000.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments