Who turned out the lights? Biloxi Police say thieves did

Biloxi police say a particular set of thieves may be trying to shine some light in the darkness in an illegal manner.
Biloxi police Lt. Chris De Back said a portable light plant was stolen from a location in the 1000 block of Division Street sometime early Monday morning.
Deback said surveillance video showed someone wearing a camouflage jacket exited a newer model Ford F-250 quad cab truck and rolled the tower lights to the edge of the road while a second person backed the truck up to the lighting platform and attached it to the trailer hitch. The truck left with the light tower attached to it.
The truck was last seen heading west on Division Street.
If you have any information about this crime, call Biloxi police at 228-435- 6112.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
