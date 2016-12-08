Two suspects in Casino Row thefts in custody; third at-large

Tips from the public helped Biloxi Police capture two of three suspects in an auto theft case.
Biloxi Police Lt. Chris De Back said William Tell Lienhardt IV and Amanda Lee Lienhardt were found Wednesday in the 800 block of Bayview Avenue and taken into custody.
William Lienhardt was charged with grand larceny of an auto. He is in the Harrison County jail under a $20,000 bond. Amanda Lienhardt was charged with grand larceny of an auto and two counts of felony credit card fraud after using a card associated with one of the stolen vehicles. Her bond was set at $22,000.
De Back said police are still looking for a third suspect, Jennifer Arlene Gibson, as well as a stolen 2007 blue Chevy Colorado. Gibson is wanted on two counts of grand larceny of an auto.
The vehicles in question were a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu, which was recovered, and the Colorado.
Detective Kris Hines Jr. identified the owners of the vehicles as a resort guest and an employee.
Anyone with information about the three or the truck is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Or leave an anonymous tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald contributed to this report.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
