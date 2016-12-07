Police warn residents to lock their cars or risk losing valuables

0:40 Sports betting could boost Biloxi Pause

1:51 Family recalls fun times at historic Biloxi home

1:12 Saints fans for 50 years

1:04 Gautier man rolls through Christmas

1:35 St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM

0:41 Quality Bakery tries to get back to work after Katrina

1:29 'Something different' in downtown Gulfport

1:14 Veterans Day tribute at Veterans Memorial Monument

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order