Police warn residents to lock their cars or risk losing valuables

Police say most automobile burglaries could be prevented if residents removed valuables from their vehicles and locked the doors.
Lt. Casey Baxter said automobile burglaries have picked up in the city over the last week or two, as they usually do during the holidays. Most vehicles burglarized are unlocked, he said. Automobiles are being broken into mostly at night, he said.
Baxter said automobiles aren’t being burglarized in one particular area, but in various residential areas around the city. He said residents should report suspicious activity to the police department at 228-497-2486.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
