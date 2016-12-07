Three sought in auto thefts on Casino Row

Police want help to find a man and two women suspected in the thefts of two vehicles on Casino Row.
Police released photos Wednesday of William Tell Lienhardt IV, Amanda Lee Lienhardt and Jennifer Arlene Gibson. They are from the area but are believed to be homeless, police Detective Kris Hines Jr. said.
They are wanted in the thefts of a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu, which has been recovered, and a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, he said.
The missing pickup is s royal-blue midsized truck.
He identified the owners of the vehicles as a resort guest and an employee.
Anyone with information about the three or the truck is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Or leave an anonymous tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
