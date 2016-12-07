Have you seen these people sought in connection with purse snatching?

Police have released surveillance pictures of a man and woman suspected in a purse-snatching reported in the area of the Super Wal-Mart on U.S. 49.
A woman who was robbed Tuesday told police she was standing near her vehicle when someone she didn’t know shoved her down and stole her purse, police Sgt. Josh Bromen said.
Police were called about 4:45 p.m.
Surveillance cameras took pictures of the woman in the store. Cameras also captured a man is sought in connection with the crime, along with a pickup truck.
The man and woman were seen in a gray Ford F-150 extended-cab pickup truck and it was heading west toward U.S. 49, Bromen said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
