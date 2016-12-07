South Mississippi felony mugshots for Dec. 6, 2016

Aaron Scarbrough, 23, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of aggravated assault.
Andrea Price, 33, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on felony charges of fleeing arrest and shoplifting, third offense.
Christina Belk, 33, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Waveland Police on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Christopher Diaz, 25, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Pascagoula Police on a charge of grand larceny.
Christopher Meaux, 25, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Pascagoula Police on a charge of motor vehicle theft. He also faces two misdeameanor charges of failure to appear and possession of paraphernalia.
David Lewis, 19, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a charge of burglary of a vehicle.
Deidre Ryan, 26, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, spice and a misdemeanor charge of old fines.
Devin Lewis, 22, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Gulfport Police on two felony counts of burglary of a vehicle.
Goldia Williams, 50, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a charge of felony DUI.
Jacob Matthews, 18, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Gulfport Police on two felony counts of burglary of a vehicle.
James Brown, 57, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of embezzlement.
Jeramey Gillespie, 38, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff on three felony counts of burglary and one felony count of controlled substance violations.
Jeremy Smith, 25, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Pascagoula Police on a felony charge of probation violation. He also faces misdemeanor charge of domestic violence simple assault, malicious mischief and making harassing or threatening phone calls.
John Crumpler, 19, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Gulfport Police on two felony charges of burglary of a vehicle.
Lester Wroten, 31, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of transfer of a controlled substance.
Luther Gray, 48, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office, on felony charges of probation violation, felony pursuit and shoplifting third offense.
Mac Randle, 43, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Biloxi Police on a felony parole warrant for sale of cocaine.
Melinda Rosetti-Spence, 52, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of embezzlement by trust.
Oscar McCall, 39, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Pamela McCorvey, 52, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Metro Enforcement Team on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Rachel Sova, 21, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of prescription forgery.
Richard Dougherty, 21, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on charges of probation violation and possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear.
Sheila Bang, 40, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Steven Nichols, 38, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by MDOC on using a counterfeit instrument to utter a forgery and possession of a precursor with intent to manufacture meth.
Tina Brown, 55, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Biloxi Police on a charge of credit card fraud.
Travis Pierce, 23, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation charge.
Virginia Commander, 28, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of felony DUI, third offense.
Yeon Sook Hwang, 42, was arrested Dec. 6, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on two felony counts of procuring the service of a prostitute.
