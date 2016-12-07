Man tells deputies girlfriend shot him in rear during argument

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office already has caught a suspect in a 9 a.m. shooting Wednesday that left a DeLisle man in critical condition.
Sheriff’s Maj. Tom Clifford said Deandre Dedeaux, 34, called the Sheriff’s Office to report that his girlfriend had shot him in the buttocks with a .45-caliber handgun during an argument.
She then jumped in a vehicle and left the house on Alpine Road, Clifford said. He said officers responding to the shooting in a patrol unit saw the suspect’s vehicle and took the woman into custody shortly after the shooting. They found a .45 in the vehicle, he said.
A helicopter flew Dedeaux to the hospital. The .45-caliber bullet traveled from his rear end into his abdomen.
The woman is being taken to the sheriff’s criminal investigations unit for questioning, Clifford said. Her name is not being released at this time.
“At this point, our main thing is to properly process the crime scene, get him medical attention and get her up here so we can start investigating it,” Clifford said.
The Sun Herald will update this story when more information is available.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
