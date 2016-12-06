Police warn public after burglar enters through unlocked door

A man suspected of burglarizing a Gulfport residence walked in through a back door while no one was home, police said.
And evidence indicates he left with items including a tablet computer and jewelry, police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
Police have arrested James Jadderick Moore, 24, on a home burglary charge.
The burglary was reported about 1:50 p.m. Nov. 30 at a home in the 600 block of Todd Drive.
Police found Moore on Saturday in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Drive, Bromen said.
Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner set his bond at $50,000.
Moore was booked at the Harrison County jail Sunday night. He remained in custody Tuesday.
Bromen said it’s unclear if Moore knows the resident.
The investigation continues, but how the burglary happened should be a word of warning, Bromen said, to keep your home secure.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
