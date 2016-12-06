Gulfport police investigating report of robbery

Gulfport police are investigating a report of a Tuesday-afternoon robbery near the 9300 block of U.S. 49, officials said.
Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said a woman told officers she was standing near her vehicle about 4:45 p.m. when someone pushed her to the ground and took her purse.
The woman described a man and woman driving a gray Ford F-150 extended-cab pickup and said it was last seen heading west toward U.S. 49.
No further information was immediately available but police said more may be released Wednesday.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or contact Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or at 1-877-787-5898.
